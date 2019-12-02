Loretta J. Panno, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Loretta J. Panno, 94, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 30, 2019, at Mulberry Gardens in Munroe Falls.

Loretta was born April 13, 1925, in Girard, a daughter of the late Anthony and Roseanne DiTunno DePietro and lived in the area most of her life.

Mrs. Panno was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Loretta was also a member of the Girard Women’s Democratic Club and served as the club’s president. She also volunteered in the cafeteria at St. Rose Elementary School.

Her husband, Nicholas J. Panno, Sr., whom she married September 25, 1948, passed away October 8, 2015.

Mrs. Panno leaves to cherish her memory three children, George (Connie) Panno of Champion, Nicholas, Jr. (JoAnn) Panno of Stow and Debra Panno-Schulz (George) of Cuyahoga Falls; four grandchildren, Nicholas James (Melanie) Panno, Nicholas III (Nicole) Panno, Gina (Patrick) Gibonney and Michael Panno and many extended family members.

Loretta will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, four brothers, Charles, Kay, Sam and Harry DePietro and five sisters, Teresa Pezdir, Jenny Capito, Josephine DiPaolo, Julia Volpe and Mary Lou Fossacecca, preceded Loretta in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard. Funeral services will follow the calling hours and will begin at Noon at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Union Cemetery, where Loretta will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To send flowers to Loretta’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.