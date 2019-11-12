Loretta J. Bacha, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Bacha, 80, formerly of Youngstown’s west side and of McDonald, passed away early Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

Loretta was born July 19, 1939, in Morehead, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Earl Maxwell Tyree and Delma Holbrook Tyree.

She came to Youngstown with her family as a child and graduated from South High School.

A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mrs. Bacha worked as a billing clerk for various local businesses, including Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and Ohio Sports & Spine Institute in Boardman.

Loretta, who was known to her family as “Sis” or “Aunt Sis,” was very active outside the home and was a Cub Scout Den Mother and the president of the McDonald High School Basketball and Band Boosters. She enjoyed playing bingo and enjoyed dancing to all the polka music while traveling “the circuit” with her husband, who was part of the Joe Fedorchak Orchestra.

Loretta was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Her husband of 42 years, Robert T. Bacha, whom she married September 29, 1962, passed away February 13, 2005.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Tammy (Tom) Parteleno of Coitsville; two sons, Robert M. (Laura) Bacha of Ellsworth Township and Timothy E. (Carrie) Bacha of Frankfort, Illinois; five grandchildren, Owen, Anna, Rhianna, Mackenzie and Michael; two brothers, Jim (Mary Lou) Tyree of McDonald and Crawford (Charlotte) Tyree of Estero, Florida; a sister-in-law, Colleen Tyree of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, a brother, George Tyree and a sister, Charlotte Goldner, also preceded Mrs. Bacha in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at St. Rose Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m.

Loretta’s family thanks the neighbors and residents of Eagle Creek Apartments for their friendship, kindness and care shared with Loretta during the past few years. Also, thanks to the staff of Buckeye Hospice, especially Dawn, for the compassionate care and devoted service to Loretta.

