Loretta I. Bonczyk Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta I. Bonczyk Brown, 92, of the city’s west side and formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully Friday evening, May 7, 2021, at Antonine Village in North Jackson following a brief illness.

Loretta was born June 11, 1928, in Campbell and was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Hermina Schwarz Limberger.

She was a graduate of South High School, attended Youngstown State University for a time and lived her life in this area.

Loretta was a real estate agent in the 1970s for the former Moore Real Estate Company in Canfield. She also worked as a cashier at various local supermarkets.

She was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where she was part of the Renewal Team and Prayer Chain.

She leaves her husband, Edward L. Brown, whom she married March 13, 1998; two stepdaughters, Darlene (Norman) Zebosky of Lake Milton and Janice (Larry) Boan of Vero Beach, Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Loretta’s first husband, Anthony Bonczyk, whom she married February 6, 1947, passed away December 28, 1995. Four sisters, Mary Dobrindt, Helen Moritz, Frances Iwanejko and Joanna Tillo; four brothers, Fred Limberger, Michael Linden, Robert Limberger and Victor Linden and a stepson, Edward R. Brown, are also deceased.

There are no calling hours and private services will take place at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please keep Loretta and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Private committal will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

