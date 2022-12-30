POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Parsons, 66, passed away in her sleep, Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center.

Loretta was born October 17, 1956, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James A. Parsons and Bessie J. Airgood Parsons and was raised in New Bedford and resided in Poland for 20 years.

She was a graduate of New Wilmington High School.

She worked as a caregiver with Comfort Keepers for ten years and also worked at Giant Eagle, decorating cakes.

Loretta was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and watching television. Loretta had a fondness for pigs and collected pig figurines, knick-knacks and other collectibles and treasures throughout the years. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Mary Ellen Misik of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Susan B. Parsons of Lordstown; two brothers, David (Regina) Parsons of Campbell and Joseph Parsons of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Cindy Parsons of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews, a great-great-niece and many extended family members.

Loretta will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Betsy Fields and two brothers, Thomas and James Parsons also preceded Loretta in death.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Loretta will be laid to rest with her mother at St. James Cemetery in New Bedford at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.