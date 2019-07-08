Lorena “Dee” Gruver, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorena Gruver, 84, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, July 4, 2019, at her home.

Lorena, who was known to all as “Dee,” was born June 15, 1935, in East Liverpool. She was a daughter of the late John and Eva Alvirda Wilson Baumgarner and moved to Youngstown in 1955 when she married.

Dee earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Youngstown State University, and worked as an L.P.N. and as an R.N. in the intensive care unit at the former Southside Hospital in Youngstown, and also at the former Northside Hospital in Youngstown, retiring in 1997.

Mrs. Gruver enjoyed reading and history and she loved taking care of her many grandchildren and spending time with them.

She was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Her beloved husband of 52 years, Edward L. Gruver Sr., whom she married July 11, 1955, passed away February 6, 2008.

Lorena leaves nine children, Janet (David) Haladay, Edward L. Gruver, Jr., Scot W. Gruver, Mary (Greg) Gonda and Wayne Gruver (Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Babb), each of Boardman, Theodore (Diane) Gruver of Champion, James Gruver of Boardman, Christina (Roger II) Moore of Boardman and Ann (Daniel) Flaningan of Eagan, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren, Ashley Haladay (Courtney Thaman), Jessica Gonda (Matthew Hughes), Sarah Gonda, Jacqui Chisholm (Adam Arrasmith), Dakota Chisholm, Kyle Blackshere (Sidney Lazar), Alexys Gruver (Joe Abramovich), Roger Moore III, Bailey Moore, Emma Moore, Chase Moore, Alexander Flaningan and Marissa Flaningan; three great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Scarlett Arrasmith and Cole Blackshere and a brother, Allen Baumgarner.

Besides her husband, a great-grandson, Cameron Arrasmith; 12 brothers and sisters, Augustus Baumgarner, Sheldon Baumgarner, Juanita Cebulak, Willen Baumgarner, Rex Baumgarner, Delmer Baumgarner, Raymond Baumgarner, Alvirda Berlitch, Charles Baumgarner, James Baumgarner, Amanda Merriman and John Baumgarner and her stepfather, Joseph Gray, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Monday July 15, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Lorena’s family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Christine Church or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

