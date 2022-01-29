YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Ann Kozar, 61, of the city’s west side, passed away early Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was born October 7, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Hozinec Kozar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1978 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked in x-ray records at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for the last 40 years.

Lisa enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and visiting casinos. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, and truly enjoyed the time spent with family and friends.

Lisa is survived by two brothers, Mark A. and Matthew J. Kozar, with whom she shared her home; three nieces, Breanna, Kayla and Kristyn and a nephew, Corey.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Lisa’s life on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.