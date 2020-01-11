Linda Marie Mogish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Mogish, 74, of the city’s west side, passed away early Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Linda was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Seattle, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anastasia Harahuc Mogish and came to this area with her family as a child.

Linda graduated from Chaney High School and afterwards earned a degree in education, art and music from Andrews University, a Seventh Day Adventist college in Michigan. She also attended cosmetology school.

She had a career in the area as a school teacher until retiring on disability in the 1970s.

A very artistic person, Linda played piano, enjoyed knitting, loved working word search puzzles, and playing bingo and the lottery.

Linda leaves several cousins and other extended family members.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

