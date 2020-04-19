Linda L. Maiorana, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Maiorana, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Liberty Health Care following an extended illness.

Linda was born October 20, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Fernleigh Wilcox Maiorana and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Education from Mount Union College.

Linda taught in the Southeast Schools throughout her teaching career.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Niles.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Fernleigh “Peanuts” Maiorana of Liberty Township a brother, Terry Maiorana.

Her father, John Maiorana; a brother, Gene Maiorana; a sister, Laura Maiorana, preceded Linda in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Linda’s family would like to extend special thank to Liberty Health Care for the good care and wonderful home provided Linda during her extended illness.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.