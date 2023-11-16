YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Clark, 71, passed away November 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Linda was born January 11, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Rhodes and Helen Forrester Rhodes and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1970 graduate of Western Reserve High School in Berlin Center and held various jobs throughout her lifetime.

Most recently, Linda worked for Star Extruded Shapes on Herbert Road in Canfield before she retired.

Linda enjoyed playing “Rummicube” with her husband and best friend, Kim Bukovi. She also enjoyed listening to country music, working seek and find puzzle books and a cold beer, on occasion.

She leaves to cherish her memory her two sisters, Beverly Turnbull and Karen (Lyle) Fishel; three brothers, William (Debbie) Rhodes, Dennis (Mary) Rhodes and her twin, Larry Rhodes; her best friend, Kim Bukovi and her beloved cat, Smokey.

Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Clark and a sister, Sally Naples.

Per Linda’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

