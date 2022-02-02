CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Kucalaba, 72, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 31, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.



Linda was born July 31, 1949, in Toledo, a daughter of the late DeWitt and Irene Engelhardt Silverthorne.

She was a 1967 graduate of Toledo Whitmer High School and came to the Youngstown area in 1971. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from The Ohio State University in 1971 and later earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Kent State University in 2000.



She served the community as both a teacher and librarian. As a librarian, she cherished literacy and bringing people into the library. She worked in various supervisory positions, retiring as Canfield Branch Supervisor at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. She reveled in making the children’s story time program special, using props, puppets and crafts to make stories come to life. She looked forward to hosting the book club and the Mahjong game group and was involved in Altrusa, a volunteer service organization.



Linda’s positive attitude knew no bounds and many adored her cheerful, helpful nature. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching musicals, operas, action films and crime dramas.



Linda was a devoted wife, as well as a loving mother and grandmother. The heart of her large family, she selflessly cared for all and made it a priority to spend quality time connecting with them.



She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ray Kucalaba, whom she married, November 14, 1970; five children, Jean (Nick) Kuper, Mark (Stacie) Kucalaba, Joann Blakeman, Luke (Meghan) Kucalaba and June Kucalaba; nine grandchildren, Nate, Lauren, Sarah, Elisa, Lexi, Drew, Emma, Jacob and Madeline; two brothers, Gary and Alan Silverthorne; a sister, Nancy (Mike) Melms and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.



Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a celebration of life service will be held at 5:00 p.m.



Everyone in attendance is encouraged to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing a mask or face covering and respecting social distancing guidelines.



To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Linda and her family in your prayers.



In lieu of flowers, Linda’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to TeamGleason, which provides support for those battling ALS (https://teamgleason.org/donate/).

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.