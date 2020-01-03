Lesta Adams, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lesta Adams, 98, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by her family.

Lesta was born Jan. 10, 1921, in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Harvey Miles and Ora L. Shaffer Bowser.

She was raised in Dayton, Pennsylvania, graduated from Dayton High School and worked at Bell Aircraft in New York during World War II.

Lesta enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. She lived in Girard from 1947 until 2006 and then moved to Corona, California In 2016, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to family.

Lesta was a member of First Methodist Church in Girard.

Her husband, Melvin Adams, whom she married Oct. 18, 1947, passed away in 1979.

Lesta leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Carole (Wayne) Nelson and Sally (Gordon) Klerks; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Adams; five grandchildren, Doug, David, Todd (Lauren), Erin (Maria), and Michael “Mike” and eight great-grandchildren, Diego, Mia, Victoria, Logan, Henry, Elizabeth, Brady and Cody.

Besides her husband, a son, David, and siblings Clifford Ray, John, Lucille, Laird and Clair, preceded Lesta in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 – 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where a funeral service will follow at 12:15 p.m.