YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House.

Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.

His wife of 45 years, Lucy Galano Kelly, whom he married January 25, 1962, passed away in May 2007.

He attended East High School and lived by the motto “once a Golden Bear, always a Golden Bear.” Skip was proud to be an east sider.

Skip proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963.

He worked for the Youngstown Board of Education for over 40 years and formed many friendships that he cherished throughout his career and beyond.

In his younger days, Skip enjoyed coaching baseball at Gibson Field with the Uptown Kiwanis League.

Skip’s daily routine consisted of breakfast at The Landmark Restaurant, coffee at Marzano’s Barbershop where he and his buddies would solve the world’s problems, then home to cut the grass but never starting the mower.

Skip loved big, lived large and touched so many people in such a special way. To know Skip was to love Skip. He was the life of the party, and the party did not start until Skip walked in with his Black Velvet and water in hand. You knew Skip was around when you heard his infectious laugh or his “radio voice” as Skip would say. Most of all Skip enjoyed the time he spent with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Skip’s family was his world. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, Patrick A. (Diana) Kelly of Youngstown, Michelle A. (Donald) Rimar of Bazetta and Steven S. Kelly of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ron (Randi) Haines, Ryan (Elizabeth) Kelly, Casey Kelly (Nicole Luklan), Marissa Sinkele (Branden St. Clair), Jordan Kelly, Carmelina Kelly and Santino Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lilliana and Lucia and a sister, Barbara Mangee of Poland.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Skips family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, especially Rhonda, Marcie and Kristen (ER) along with the nurses and staff at Hospice House, Doctor Marchand, Doctor Stanitsas and Skip’s family doctors and good friends, Doctor Villaplana and Doctor Economus for the kindness shown to Skip and his family and the care given to Skip over the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.