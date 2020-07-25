Leonard J. Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard J. Miller, 92, formerly of South Belle Vista Avenue on Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Leonard was born October 29, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna P. Komar Miller and was a lifelong area resident.

Leonard proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954, during much of the Korean War.

He was a television repairman for many years, working for eight years for Dave’s Furniture and Appliance and for 20 years at Len’s TV Service.

Leonard was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

There were no calling hours and private graveside services were held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Leonard was laid to rest with his mother.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

