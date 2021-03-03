Leonard Cercone, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lenny” Cercone, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Leonard was born August 13, 1934, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Joseph and Marianne Antonucci Cercone.

He was a 1954 graduate of South High School and he lived his life in this area.

After graduation, Lenny proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957.

Mr. Cercone worked for LTV Steel for 25 years and then worked for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District until he retired.

He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

Lenny was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and of ITAM Post No. 3.

Lenny leaves his beloved and loving wife of 61 years, JoAnn Rizzo Cercone, whom he married September 5, 1959; three children, Cindy (Bill) Stout of Columbus, Mary Ann (John) Stevens of Columbus and Leonard, Jr. (Scott) Cercone of Buffalo, New York; nine grandchildren, Cayla, Shannon, Erika, Leonard III, Michael, Brendan, Anthony, Andrew and Corey; five great-grandchildren, Henley, Emery, Brendan, Jr., Michael and Lilly; a brother, Joseph (Barbara) Cercone of Liberty Township and a sister-in-law, Angeline Cercone of Liberty Township.

Three siblings, Angelo and Michael Cercone and Tina Beraducci, preceded Lenny in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Services will continue at 1:30 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when attending the visitation or service. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Lenny and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Lenny’s family thanks the nurses and staff of the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital cardiac floor, and Dr. Mounir El-Hayek for the kindness shown and care given to Lenny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lenny’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund in care of the church.

