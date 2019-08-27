Leon Anthony Mick, Jr.,Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leon Anthony “Tony” Mick, Jr., 39, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning August 20, 2019, at his home.

Tony was born November 2, 1979, in Youngstown and was a son of Mary Theresa DePalmo and Leon A. Mick, Sr.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Tony worked for American Tent, for Infocision and for VXI Global Solutions.

Tony loved music and sports and was a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and he especially liked family gatherings during the holidays. A giving, kind and caring individual, Tony had a big heart and he loved and trusted everyone.

He leaves his son, Leon Anthony “Bubba” Mick III of Youngstown; his sister, Terese (Joseph) Gabriel of Austintown; his mother, Mary Theresa DePalmo of Youngstown; his uncle, Angelo (Annette) DePalmo of Canfield; his aunt, Lisa DePalmo; his grandmother, Elizabeth DePalmo Youngstown; two cousins, Angelo DePalmo and Sarah Flores; his great-aunt, Trudy Davis and many friends.

Tony’s grandfather, Angelo DePalmo and many extended members family members, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, due to Tony’s sudden passing, his family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

