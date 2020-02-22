Leo Kichton, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo Kichton, 85, passed away early Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman.

Leo was born August 14, 1934, in Ukraine and was a son of the late Charles and Mary Homick Kichton. He came to the United States and to Youngstown as a five-year-old in 1939 and spent the next 35 years of his life living on the city’s west side. In 1976, Leo and his family moved to North Jackson.

Known to all at work as “Leo Da Plumber,” Mr. Kichton retired in 1996 as a pipe fitter and plumber from Commercial Shearing, after working for the company for 44 years.

Leo was an active trapshooter for many years and belonged to the Salem Hunting Club.

Mr. Kichton was an artist and his brass miniatures were truly beautiful works of art. He was also known as a creative “inventor” who could fix anything with one of his many inventions.

Leo leaves his wife of 58 years, Pat Naples Kichton, whom he married May 6, 1961; two sons, Thomas Leo (June) Kichton of Austintown and Stephen John Kichton of North Jackson; a sister, Ann (George) Klein of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and his cat, “Boo.”

A brother, Nick Kichton, and a sister, Olga, are deceased.

Per Leo’s wishes, there are no calling hours and a memorial service will be arranged and announced in the Spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Leo’s family thanks the wonderful staff of Vibra Hospital for the loving and compassionate care given to Leo during the weeks of his stay.

