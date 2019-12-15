Lena Nenadich Kovalan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Nenadich Kovalan, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Friday afternoon, December 13, 2019, with loving family by her side.

Lena was born January 3, 1930, in Carbon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy Dalmatin Nenadich and graduated from Bessemer High School in Pennsylvania in 1947.

She was a Registered Nurse, graduating from Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and worked at Southside Hospital until her retirement in 1990.

The epitome of a caregiver and center of her family, Lena enjoyed cooking family dinners and sharing her table with friends and neighbors alike. She also enjoyed travel, bowling, casinos, theater and dance, classic movies, crossword puzzles and reading.

Lena enjoyed social activities as a member of the Youngstown Hospital Association Alumni; the Ohio Nurse’s Association District No. 3; the Retired RN Interest Group and as a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Lena married Theodore Kovalan, on November 14, 1953 and was a mother to seven children, whom she now leaves, John (Debra) Kovalan, Patricia (Scott Shope) Kovalan, Jane Kovalan, Nancy Iovenette, Robert (Carla) Kovalan, Mary (Joe) Schesler and Joanne Antigua; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Paul) Gardinier, Jennifer (Ben) Dudek, John Kovalan Jr., Robert Kovalan Jr., Benjamin Miller, Shaena Kovalan and Katherine Antigua and three great-grandchildren, Courtney Kovalan and Jordan and Jaden Dudek.

Her husband passed away November 14, 2008, the couples’ 55th wedding anniversary. Lena was also preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ullery, John Nenadich, Margaret Sullivan, Lucille Rose and Rose Nenadich.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Lena will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Lena’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Salvation Army through https://neo.salvationarmy.org; or to St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501.