Lena Fronius, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Fronius, 87, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, August 23, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Berlin Center.

Lena was born January 8, 1934, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Dominic and Adele D’Agostino Romeo.

Mrs. Fronius graduated from Wilson High School.

She married Donald Fronius in 1955 and the couple made their home in Austintown. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jodie (Angel) Algarin of Berlin Center and Bob Fronius of Wake Forest, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Blake, Ashley, Maddi, Dominic and Ava; two brothers, Tony and Frank (Madeline) and her daughter-in-law, Kelli.

Besides her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Pat.

Per Lena’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.