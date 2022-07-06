YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena E. Malandra, 95, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at Lantern of Saybrook following a long and fulfilling life.

Lena was born February 12, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Samuel and Maria Marino Gianfrancesco and lived in the area most of her life, moving to Ashtabula six years ago to be closer to her daughter.

She was a 1945 graduate of South High School.

She worked as a cashier at Century Foods, Loblaws and A & P Stores, before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Malandra was a member of St. Brendan Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed visiting casinos and baking and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lena leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Louis (Mary Ann) Malandra of Larkspur, Colorado and Maria (Robert) Dlwgosh of Ashtabula; five grandchildren, Anthony Malandra, Joe (Allison) Malandra, Krissi (Matt) Prellwitz, Bobby Dlwgosh and Regina Dlwgosh; a great-granddaughter, Gianna Malandra and many extended family members.

Lena will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 44 years, Joseph A. Malandra, whom she married June 26, 1948, passed away February 22, 1993.

A son, Joseph Malandra Jr.; a sister, Marie Guerrieri and two brothers, Anthony and Daniel Gianfrancesco, also preceded Lena in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Lena will be laid to rest next to her husband.

