Lawrence W. Bryer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. “Larry” Bryer, 94, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020, at his home following a long and fulfilling life.

Larry was born Septeber 13, 1926, in Lowellville and was the son of the late Steve and Veronica Melek Brayer.

He was a graduate of Union Township High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in Europe and attaining the rank of Sargent. After the war, he studied at Youngstown College and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting, in 1952.

Early on in his accounting career, Mr. Bryer was employed at General Fireproofing in Youngstown; at Sharon Steel in Lowellville; at Lapin Lumber Company in New Bedford, Pennsylvania and at Lombard Corporation in Youngstown. Larry then spent 28-and-a-half years as treasurer and chief accountant handling ten corporations for Beckett Aviation/CSX Corporation at various airports, including the Youngstown Airport; the Scottsdale and Phoenix Airport; the Houston Airport; the West Palm Beach Airport; Midway Airport in Chicago; the Greater Pittsburgh and Allegheny Airports and Cleveland Hopkins and Lakefront Airports in Cleveland. He was also a self-employed accountant and a tax preparer for over 70 years.

Larry was an avid baseball player for 11 years in a Pennsylvania semi-pro league for many different teams, playing many positions. He also managed New Bedford Lions Club for two years. While overseas in Germany, he managed the softball team in Berlin and won the Championship of Berlin.

Larry later became an avid golfer in the CCIGA League at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, where he golfed for over 30 years. He was also a member of the St. Mary Church League at Mahoning Country Club in Girard, where he was league president for many years. A very good golfer, Larry made five holes-in-one in his lifetime.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name Of Jesus Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 3144 and of VFW Post No. 3538 in Struthers.

Larry leaves his nephews, Ronald (Sandra) Baker of Manning, S.C., Fred Schmidt of Austintown and Robert (Jean) Bryer of Florida and many other nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Eleanor Kuzma Bryer; five sisters, Sally Jewesak, Cree Baker, Josephine Hendricks, Frances Schmidt and Irene Bryer and five brothers, Steve, Andrew, William, Walter and Edward.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, at St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. If paying respects to the family in person or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Larry and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

A committal service with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

