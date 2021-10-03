Lawrence R. Kravec, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Kravec, 75, passed away Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021, of natural causes, near his home.

Lawrence was born October 4, 1945 in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Joseph F. and Margaret Hruska Kravec.

He was raised in Youngstown, graduated in 1963 from Chaney High School and moved to East Palestine 44 years ago.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army and in the U.S. Army Reserves. Mr. Kravec worked for P&LE/CSX Railroad and retired in 2005. After retiring, he regularly met for coffee with fellow retired railroaders at a local Panera Bread.

He had many interests he avidly pursued. Larry was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a great love of cars. He loved Ford automobiles and owned a 1944 Ford Deluxe Coupe. Larry was a member of the Happy Days Car Club. He was a Civil War reenactor in the 19th Ohio Regiment and regularly made trips with his comrades to battlefields across the north and south. He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Civil War Round Table and also a World War II Heritage Round Table Member.

Mr. Kravec enjoyed hunting, swimming in his pool, fishing and collecting guns and he was a member of the Lawrence County Sportsman Association. He had a well-deserved reputation of being a “jack-of-all-trades” who could fix anything and was a dapper gentleman who took great pride in his appearance.

Larry was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended St. Brendan Church in Youngstown. He also belonged to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in East Palestine.

Mr. Kravec leaves to cherish his memory his three daughters, Stephanie Agler of Youngstown, Heather Medved of Austintown and Raquel Kravec of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Brittnee Bullen, Aaron Agler (Danielle Styer), Garrett Agler, Sammy Pozzuoli, Hunter Oliva, Sophia Pozzuoli, and Stephen, Victor and Vincent Medved; a brother, William (Sandy) Kravec of Newburn, North Carolina; a sister, Virginia Sontag of Dallas, Texas; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

A brother, Joseph Kravec, is deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, with Pastor Steve Agostino officiating.

Committal with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.