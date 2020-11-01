Lawrence P. Conley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence P. Conley, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

Lawrence was born December 6, 1931, in Orlando, West Virginia and was a son of the late Patrick and Emma Kreyenbuhl Conley. He graduated from Burnsville High School in West Virginia and came to the Youngstown area in the 1950s.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Lawrence worked at Greif Bros. Company on Williamson Avenue in Youngstown for 43 years, retiring in the early 1990s.

Mr. Conley was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown. He was a longtime president of the local USW union and was a member of the American Legion Post on Oakwood Avenue in Austintown.

He enjoyed watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns and he was both an avid reader and an avid hunter. Lawrence belonged to the NRA, enjoyed travel, particularly out West and liked going to his Navy and high school reunions. Most of all, he loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by three sons, Joseph L. (Vicki) Conley of Austintown, Michael E. (Christine) Conley of Orlando, Florida and Thomas P. (Neth) Conley of Las Vegas; two daughters, Patricia S. (the late Bob) Haid of Austintown and Anna L. Malcomb of Glenville, West Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Bryan, Angela, Justine, Nick, Andrew, Ben, Brittany, El Zeus, Ella and Lerroyce and ten great-grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, Damon, Kenneth, Skyler, Landry, Kiella, Raiden, Leighlyn and JP, with two more on the way.

His wife of 42 years, Lula Belle McNemer Conley, whom he married March 12, 1960, passed away May 9, 2002. Besides his wife, a grandson, Kevin, and eight sisters are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at the church on November 4, 2020

Please follow all current health guidelines when visiting the family and attending the church service. To those unable to attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Lawrence and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Lawrence’s family thanks the staff of Vibra Hospital for the kindness shown and care given to Lawrence and his family during his time there.

