YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. Phillips, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Lawrence was born, May 27, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late, Stefan Phillips and Veronica Janjic Phillips and was a lifelong west sider.

He was a 1947 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked as a crane operator at United States Steel Ohio Works until the mill closed. Larry then worked at the Tupperware Distribution Center until retiring in 1998.

Mr. Phillips was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church and currently a member of St. Christine Church.

Larry was affectionately known to his friends and family as “Gumps”. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid bowler for most of his life. Gumps also enjoyed playing cards, reading, visiting the casinos and watching old westerns, especially John Wayne Movies. Larry’s family was very important to him, and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family most of all.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Lawrence J. Phillips Jr., of Longwood, Florida; his daughter, Kathleen (Kevin) Schmidt of Austintown; nine grandchildren, Felicia (Shane), Kira, Jamie (Sam), Katie, Marci, Krista, Dylan, Matthew and Sean; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jenny and Jace; two sisters, Virginia Ferguson of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Dorothy Aikens of Minnesota; a brother, Robert Phillips of East Braintree, Massachusetts and a daughter in law, Mary Beth Phillips of Youngstown.

His wife of 65 years, the former Agnes M. Hudak, whom he married January 2, 1954, passed away March 23, 2019. Two sons, Mark Phillips, and Jeffrey Phillips; four brothers, John, Steve, Raymond and Richard Phillips; a sister, Marion Kaler and a daughter-in-law, Sally Phillips, also preceded Larry in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Lawrence will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Agnes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

