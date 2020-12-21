Lawrence J. Kent, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Kent, 67, of the city’s West Side, passed away Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman, following a brief illness.

Larry was born November 28, 1953, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Jacob and Ruth Kramer Kent.

Larry was a 1971 graduate of Chaney High School and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Kent earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University and in his younger years worked for the Youngstown City Park Department. Larry then worked for United States Postal Service for over 25 years, retiring several years ago.

He was a former, active member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown and he was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, where he served as lector.

Larry leaves his beloved wife of more than 47 years, Kathy J. Myers Kent, whom he married June 16, 1973; his son, Christopher Kent of Youngstown; five grandchildren; two brothers, Jacob Kent of Youngstown and Richard Kent of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Sharon; his mother-in-law, Nancy Shepherd of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

His daughter, Kristen M. Kent Grant, passed away in 2015; Two brothers, Joseph and Aaron Kent are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

If paying respects to the family or attending the service, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols.

To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep and Larry and his family in your prayers.

Private committal services will take place Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

