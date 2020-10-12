Laura M. Aleksy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura M. Aleksy, 72, affectionately known to all as “Lolly,” passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home with her daughter by her side.

Laura was born July 24, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Chester and Gertrude Tobiaz Mullen and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked for Brentwood Originals for 17 years, retiring in 2007.

Lolly was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

In her younger days, Lolly enjoyed bowling, dancing, and doing yardwork. She also enjoyed the outdoors, loved wildlife and enjoyed playing online games. Most of all, Lolly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Her husband of 21 years, Frank Aleksy, whom she married May 8, 1970, passed away in August of 1991.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Chet (Mary) Aleksy of Washington State; her daughter, Christine Furgas of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Laura “Punky” Furgas (Rachel Wines), Clint (Christina) Folk, and Michael Furgas; three great-grandchildren, Connor and Caleb Folk, and Harlow (Michael’s daughter); her brother, James Chagdes; her dear friend, Hattie “Peggy” Wilkins, who was like a sister to Lolly; a special family friend and caregiver, Dan Paris; many nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, three sisters, Millie Sayers, Steffie McNeeley, and Rose Morrison, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where private family services will take place at 3:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Lolly and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

