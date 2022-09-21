YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home.

Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1972 graduate of Chaney High School and had a career in finance with various local banks and companies.

Laura was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She enjoyed games, coloring, the holidays and dancing. She was a devoted Christian and caretaker and loved children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Gregory (Michelle) Faunda of Austintown; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Gregory, Jr. and Gracie; four sisters, Barbara (Ronald) Sulka of Girard, Martha (David) Mastran of Juno Beach, Florida, Diane (Richard) Rooney of Watertown, Massachusetts and Betty Mika of Columbus; a brother, David (Carole) Mika of Weinheim, Germany; a sister-in-law, Luisa Mika of Chelsea, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A brother, Henry Mika, Jr., preceded Laura in death.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Laura’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association through www.heart.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

