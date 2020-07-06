Lary L. Ladigo, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lary L. Ladigo, 76, passed away early Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an extended illness, with his family by his side.

Lary, who comically referred to himself sometimes as “one-R Lary,” was born February 10, 1944, in Salem, a son of the late James and Sylvia Butler Ladigo and was a lifelong area resident.

Lary was a graduate of Struthers High School and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era, stationed aboard the USS Truckee.

He worked for Youngstown Steel Door, Steico Auto Parts and Walsh Plumbing and he retired from Parts Room Supply in Youngstown.

Lary’s passion was classic country music and he loved working on cars in “the garage” on Saturdays. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially golf and football and he was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns. He also loved his many travels cross-country and locally on his motorcycle.

He will always be remembered for his special talent of making people laugh and laughing along with them as he told his funny stories and jokes. He was also well-known for always answering “marvelous!” whenever he was asked “how are you?”

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Michele Italiano Raidel Ladigo, whom he married October 3, 2003; two stepsons, Gary, Jr. (Sang Soon) Raidel of Clarksville, Tennessee and Scott Raidel of Columbus; a sister, Grace (the late, Thomas) Ferguson of Youngstown; his twin brother, Gary (the late, Mary Ann) Ladigo of Austintown; two grandchildren, Amy and Ryan; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Lloyd of Austintown and Linda Italiano of Salem and a brother-in-law, George George of Boardman.



Seven siblings, Raymond Hively, Ronald Hively, Darlene Davis, Phyllis Taylor, Shirley George, William Ladigo and Robert Ladigo and brothers-in-law, Michael Italiano and Paul Lloyd, preceded Lary in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no calling hours and private services with military honors will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Lary’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.