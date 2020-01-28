Larry S. Demetruk, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry S. Demetruk, 67, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born February 29, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Lola Ragazzo Demetruk and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1970 graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force.

Larry loved to fish and was an avid bowler at the former Kay Lanes. He belonged to the IFH in Girard and loved to play bocce with his team, The Hungry Hearts. Most of all, Larry loved his family.

His wife, Pam Betts Demetruk, whom he married in April of 1981, passed away December 31, 1997.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kira Savon; his mother, Lola Meek; two grandchildren, Adam and Erionna; a sister, Maryann (Dave) Brown; his cousin and best friend, Billy Freeman and his girlfriend, Toni.

Larry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, his father, Steve Demetruk; his son, Erik Demetruk; his sister, Carol DeSantis and his stepfather, Hugh Meek, preceded Larry in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Due to Larry’s untimely passing, his family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 29, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.