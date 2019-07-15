Larry L. Stephany, Jr. Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Stephany, Jr., 53, passed away Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.

Larry was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Newport News, Virginia, a son of Larry, Sr. and Shirley Waltman Stephany and came to the Girard area with his family as a child.

He was a graduate of Girard High School.

He worked at the former Northside Hospital in Youngstown as a foreman for 32 years, retiring in September of 2017.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Larry was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh. Larry greatest joy in life was his family, including his nieces and nephews and he loved the time he spent with them.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Jessica Stephany and his son, Tyler Stephany, both at home; his father, Larry Stephany Sr. of Liberty Township; a sister, Pamela (Art) Fisher of Liberty Township; his mother-in-law, June Day of Girard and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife, Janice Day, whom he married Oct. 17, 1987, passed away July 15, 2012. Larry’s mother, Shirley Stephany, also preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 78 E. Liberty St., Girard, where funeral services will follow at noon.

Interment will take place at a later date at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Larry will be laid to rest with his wife.

In lieu of flowers, Larry’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with the cost of final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc.