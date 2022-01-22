WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Ifft, 71, of Fowler, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital with his family by his side.

Larry was born on January 29, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Lester and Martha Louise (Davis) Ifft. He attended Hubbard High School.

He worked at Republic Steel from 1970 to 1982 as a painter.

Larry worked in auto racing in North Carolina, and when he returned to the area was a car salesman at various dealerships. A U.S. Army veteran, Larry was an avid golfer.

He loved animals, taking in strays, raising thoroughbred horses and competing in field trials with his beagles. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his wife Debra (Mancini), whom he wed September 10, 1985; daughter, Sherry (Tony) Yohman of Mecca; son Jason (Diane) Ifft of Youngstown and daughter Faith (Kevin) Ifft of Cincinnati; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Brandon, Frankie, Sadie, Troy, Kayla, Jared, Jase and Noah; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Hagerman, Susan “Luanne” (Angelo) Angiolieri and Cindy (Sonny) Burnett; brothers, David (Gratia) Ifft, Gerald (Shirley) Ifft and Dennis Ifft and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer and brothers John and Timothy Ifft.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. until prayers are offered at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

