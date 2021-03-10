Kristopher A. King, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristopher A. King, Sr., 50, passed away suddenly Monday afternoon, March 8, 2021, at East Liverpool City Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack while at work.

Kristopher was born May 14, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of Earl King and Kathleen Ivanik King, and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1988 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University.

Kris was a dedicated employee at the Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, where he was a case manager for 24 years.

Kris was a loving father to his children, Kelsey and Kristopher and they were the most important part of his life. He enjoyed excursions with them, attending their sporting events and cooking special dinners for them. He loved Friday night football, watching his son follow in his footsteps, playing for Fitch High School. He was so proud of his daughter, Kelsey, especially this past year as she attended The Ohio State University, watching her impressive achievements as a college freshman.

Kris enjoyed cooking, creating his own humorous cooking videos and he always loved to share the finished dishes he made. He was known for dropping off meals to family and friends, especially with his mother, whom he loved dearly.

He enjoyed connecting with family and friends and he was the one to always organize poker games and get-togethers, where he would share many animated stories and jokes. He loved laughing, spreading laughter, and would do anything to make someone smile. At Christmastime, Kris was known for dressing as Santa Claus and spreading joy to family and friends throughout the holiday season. Kris has built many friendships over the years, and if you became his friend, you were also his family.

Kris leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kimberly A. Losch King, whom he married Sept. 19, 1998; two children, Kelsey A. King, student at The Ohio State University in Columbus and Kristopher A. King Jr. of Austintown; his mother, Kathleen King of Austintown; his sister, Kasey E. King (Donald Scott Jr.) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a niece, Avery Scott; and his lifelong friend, Harold Porter, who he regarded as a brother.

Kris was preceded in death by his father, Earl.

Family and friends may visit and pay final respects to Kris from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

If attending the visitation, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Kris and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers to Kristopher’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.