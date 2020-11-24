Klaudia Lenyk, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Klaudia Lenyk, 96, formerly of Youngstown’s South Side, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, November 19, 2020, at her home at Pleasant Lake Villa in Parma after a long and fulfilling life.

Klaudia was born October 8, 1924, in Ukraine, a daughter of the late Wasyl and Tekla Wenger and came to America and Youngstown from Germany in 1949.

She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

In her younger days, she also worked outside the home for Plakie Toys.

A devout Catholic and proud of her Ukrainian heritage, Klaudia was a very active member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the St. Anne Guild and the Rosary Society. She was also a pyrohy volunteer and a kolachi baker at the church.

Klaudia was also a member of the Ukrainian National Association, the Ukrainian Congress Committee and SUMA.

In her spare time, Klaudia enjoyed reading and was an avid gardener.

She leaves her daughter, Alice (Tom) Smeader of Strongsville; her son, Bohdan “Bob” (Mary) Lenyk of Canfield; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Nakoneczny of Canada.

Her beloved husband of 53 years, Mykola “Nick” Lenyk, whom she married on June 8, 1946, passed away October 14, 1999. A brother, Bohdan Wenger, was killed in action during World War II, while serving in the Ukrainian Army.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Private committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Please keep Klaudia and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.