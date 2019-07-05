Kinnick Funeral Home was founded at its current location on October 1, 1973 and has proudly served the families of the Mahoning Valley for the past forty years under the direction of George J. Kinnick. The funeral home is family owned and operated and offers a wide variety of merchandise. We are honored to provide services to families of all nationalities and faiths.

We offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements. You can count on us to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one, and we will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time. You are welcome to call us at any time of the day, any day of the week, for immediate assistance or visit our funeral home in person at your convenience.

We also provide a wealth of information here on our web site so you can learn more about us from the privacy of your own home.

A death can be emotionally devastating and financially difficult. We are here to help, with a welcoming and comfortable environment to receive family and friends. When it comes to pre-planning for yourself and your spouse, or making final arrangements for someone you love, we provide quality and caring service to you and your family.

Website: https://www.kinnickfuneralhome.com/

Resources: https://www.kinnickfuneralhome.com/frequent-questions

Flowers: https://www.kinnickfuneralhome.com/send-flowers

Address & Phone Number

Youngstown Location:

477 N. Meridian Rd

Youngstown, OH 44509

330-793-4675

Girard Location:

222 S. State St

Girard, OH 44420

330-545-2225