Kimberly Mills, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly “Kim” Mills, 49, passed away early Friday morning, December 11, 2020, with family by her side at her sister’s home in North Jackson following a courageous fight with cancer.

Kim was born February 26, 1971, in Youngstown, a daughter of Richard and Janet Scarsella Porter and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated in 1989 from Canfield High School and earned an associate degree in medical assisting from Youngstown State University.

She was the office manager for Styka & Ohl for over 20 years.

She attended Crossroads Church.

Kim loved to travel and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed the holidays and family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, twin daughters, Krysta and Kayla Mills, both of Youngstown and son, Dylan Mills of Boardman; her parents, Richard and Janet Porter of Austintown; three sisters, Lee Ann Porter of Austintown, Kellie (Frank) Betsa of North Jackson and Becky (Joe) Liguori of Canton; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Kyle, Devin, Jianna, Brian, Tori, Kristen and Joey; great-nieces, Mariah and Emily; a great-nephew and Godson, Jacob and many extended family members.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a private memorial service by family-invitation only will follow. If attending the visitation, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Kim and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.