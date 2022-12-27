YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Ann Kalasky, 41, died tragically, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home.

Kimberly was born May 10, 1981, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph Kalasky, Jr., and Sherree Luscre Kalasky and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1998 graduate of Chaney High School.

Kimberly leaves to cherish her memory, her five children, Dylan Kalasky of Youngstown, Cody Hladun of Columbus, Delonta Kalasky of Youngstown, Caleb Kalasky of Youngstown and Daja Claybourne of Wisconsin; two brothers, Tony (Cara) Winterburn of Austintown, and Jason (Jennifer) Kalasky of Boardman and many extended family members.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.