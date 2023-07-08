NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim D. Baumgartner, 64, passed away tragically, Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023, in a fire at her home.

Kim was born September 26, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph A. and Beverly Lundy Weiser and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1976 graduate of Chaney High School and then attended Choffin Career Center and earned her LPN certification.

She then worked as a LPN at Meridian Arms for 17 years.

Kim enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching NHRA Races and driving her Triumph Spitfire convertible. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 45 years, Albert J. Baumgartner, whom she married September 23, 1977; her mother, Beverly Weiser of Youngstown; two sons, Jason (Michele) Baumgartner of Mineral Ridge and Daniel Baumgartner of North Jackson; a granddaughter, Jaden; two sisters, Cindy (Peter) Babb of Naples, Florida and Sandra Balog of Youngstown; a brother, Joseph Weiser of Youngstown and many extended family members.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kim is preceded in death by her father, Joseph A. Weiser and her sister, Deborah.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

