Kevin L. Keevey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin L. Keevey, 51, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020.

Kevin was born December 23, 1968, in Youngstown, a son of the late James J. Keevey and Kathleen DiCiccio Keevey and lived his life in this area.

Kevin graduated from Chaney High School, later attending No Limits Alternative Center, also working at Crumbles Bakery there. He also worked for Goodwill Industries for many years.

He was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Kevin enjoyed skating, dancing (especially dances at No Limits, with D.J. Jeff playing the “Happy Song”), karate and swimming.

He leaves his cousins, who helped care for him, Cecilia Varsho and Ron and Edie DiBacco; Cecilia’s son, Bennett (Julie) Varsho; Ron and Edie’s son, Steven, who was a tech helper to Kevin; an uncle, Patrick Keevey; Patrick’s daughters, Molly and Bridget and several other extended family members.

Besides his parents, loving grandmothers, Steffi DiCiccio and Mary Keevey, are deceased.

Private funeral services were held Tuesday, March 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Committal services followed at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Kevin was laid to rest next to his parents.

Kevin’s family thanks New Leaf Residential and caregivers, Rosie and Dre’Von; Director Betsy and her staff at No Limits Alternative Center; his social worker, Shane and Tom at Lifeline Partners, for all of the kindness shown and care given to Kevin over the years.

In memory of Kevin, contributions may be made to the No Limits Activity Program, 5512 Youngstown-Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

