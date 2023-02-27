GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Myrell Scoville, 77, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, February 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren following a heroic battle with adenocarcinoma esophageal cancer.

Kenneth, who was affectionately known as Kenny or Pops, was born August 8, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Kenneth J. Scoville and Josephine Wolenski Scoville, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Liberty High School.

After graduation Kenny began his career as an electrician with Syro Steel (Trinity Industries) retiring in 2008 after 44 years.

Ken proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was stationed in Korea. He earned the rank of Sergeant E5 in Telecommunications and provided communications to and from The White House.

In his younger days, Kenny was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and received the highest rank, Eagle Scout. More recently, Ken was a member of the Niles McKinley Masonic Lodge #794 and a member of the NOAA. He was an amateur ham radio operator and used call letters KD8IJH.

Ken leaves to forever cherish his memory, the love of his life, Marti Hinchman Scoville, whom he married February 15, 1968; his son, Kenneth (Shannon) Scoville; his two daughters, Kristy Rice (George Stamataros) and Mallory (Matthew) Shelby; his six beloved grandchildren, Michaela “Pearl” Cavalcanti (fiancé Hunter Steele), Derek Scoville, Delany Scoville, Sylvia Rice, Kalliope Stamataros and Sadie Shelby; two brothers, Dennis Scoville, and Daniel (Deb) Scoville and a sister, Dolores (Ralph) Gavini, and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Kenny loved his family, always going above and beyond for his children and grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

Family and friends may also gather again on Thursday, March 2, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow and will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Ken’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley 1300 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.