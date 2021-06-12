Kenneth Max Dunmire, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Max Dunmire, 86, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.

Kenneth was born October 10, 1934, in Bell Township, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Alfred Dunmire and Wilma Haulton Dunmire.

He graduated from Bell Township High School and then proudly served in the United States Military from 1953-1956.

Mr. Dunmire came to Ohio and this area in 1966 to work at the then-new General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant, from where he retired after 31 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and he positively “lit up” when he saw his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also quite fond of his dog, Glory.

Kenneth leaves two daughters, Melinda Rivera of Austintown and Sandra (Dominic) Martucci of Newton Falls; a son, Thomas (Angela) Miller of Port Washington; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and a brother, Kay Dunmire of Pennsylvania.

His wife, Nellie Miller Dunmire, whom he married in 1964, is deceased. Besides his wife, an infant son, Nicholas; a great-grandson and several brothers and sisters, have also passed away.

Private funeral services took place Thursday, June 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Committal services with military honors followed the funeral home service and were at Berlin Center West Cemetery in Berlin Center.

