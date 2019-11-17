Kenneth L. Moran, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Moran, 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday evening, November 14, 2019.

Kenneth was born January 24, 1954 in Girard, a son of the late John and Dorothy Smith Moran and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for the City of Girard Street Department for 32 years.

Mr. Moran was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He greatly enjoyed fishing, watching football and NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends. Ken’s greatest joys in life were his grandchildren and he cherished every moment he spent with them.

Ken leaves to celebrate his memory his daughter, Kim Moran (Zachary Cross) of Girard; two grandchildren, Jayden and Tianna Moran; a brother, Michael D. Moran of Fort Myers, Florida; nephews, Robert Lee, David Lee, Brian Moran and Mark Moran; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Moran and Carolyn Lee and his former wife, Toni Moran of Girard.

Besides his parents, two brothers, John W. Moran and Robert E. Lee, preceded Ken in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street in Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street in Girard.

Interment will take place at a later date at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

