MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Griffiths, 75, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Kenneth was born December 3, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Oron O. and Rose Marie Cervone Griffiths, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1966 graduate of McDonald High School.

He worked at Republic Steel in Niles, Youngstown and Canton for 26 years and retired when the mill closed. Ken then went to work at Transco, Pilot and most recently, he worked for Cracker Barrel in Austintown.

Ken greatly enjoyed fishing and visiting Salt Fork State Park where he would fish for crappie. Ken also enjoyed visiting the casino and in his younger days, he was an avid bowler and was a member of the American Bowling Association. Most of all, Ken enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Griffiths leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Kathleen L. (Smith) Griffiths, whom he married April 21, 1979; his son, Bradley Griffiths of McDonald; a sister, Fran (Ken) Klinger of Gainesville, Florida; three nieces, Kimberly McNabb, Kelly (Lindsay) Roberts and Alaina (William) Paparodis; two nephews, Richard Schulz and Jared Bogan; sisters-in-law, Debbie Smith of Boardman and Janice Bogan of Struthers and Roberta Schulz of Lockhart, Texas and many extended family members and many friends.

Ken will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 South State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.