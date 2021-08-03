Kelsey Lynn Elizabeth Mellott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelsey Lynn Elizabeth Mellott, 33, peacefully entered eternal rest Sunday evening, July 11, 2021, at Hospice House, following a brief illness.

Kelsey was born Feb. 25, 1988, in Youngstown, and was a daughter of Richard and Denise Buchanan Mellott.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School, class of 2006 and while in school played trumpet in the symphonic and marching bands.

A mischievous sort, everyone knew “Lil’ Red” to always be up to something.

Anyone that was graced with the privilege of knowing Kelsey knew she lived her life and drew each breath for her sons, her “three kings.” Her sons were the essence of her being and are her legacy.

Besides devoting her life to her sons, Kelsey enjoyed cooking and baking, music, crafting, crocheting and spending time with friends and family.

Kelsey leaves to cherish her memory her children, Anthony Cole, Aiden Kristofer and Alexander Joseph Mendez, each of Round Rock, Texas; her parents, Richard and Denise Mellott of Columbiana; her sister, Nichole Mellott (Harry Bowers) of Boardman; her loving boyfriend, Chad Hiner of Orwell and other extended family, including Rhonda Mellott (Joseph Guerrieri), Jeff Popp, Jessica Popp, Justin Popp, Debbie Moss, Joseph (Paula) Buchanan, Melissa Buchanan, Tiffany (Paul) Kibler and Megan Moss.

Kelsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty J. Buchanan, Richard C. Buchanan, Geraldine Billet and Dale Mellott, as well as an uncle, Richard C. Buchanan II and a cousin, Richard C. Buchanan III.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home,477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Kelsey’s family expresses gratitude to the staff of University Hospitals, Geauga and to the staff of Hospice House, for the kindness shown and loving care given, and for the dignity provided at the end of Kelsey’s life here on earth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made be to the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley, and to Hospice House, to help both organizations continue to provide excellent care in the future.

