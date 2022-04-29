CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keena Lynn Kemble, 54, passed away Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Keena was born February 1, 1968, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Rosemary Swank Baird and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1986 graduate of The Rayen School and worked at Fresh Mark as a meatcutter until she retired in 2011.

She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Keena leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Austin Bartley; a sister, Patricia Larew and a brother, Tom Baird, all of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Eddie Kemble, whom she married November 3, 2008, passed away April 20, 2014.

At this time, no public calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.