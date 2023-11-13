MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy I. Sears, 69, passed away Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, at her home.

Kathy was born July 27, 1954, in Warren, a daughter of the late Clayton and Catherine Shaffer McElhaney and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley.

She was a 1973 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School

Kathy was a former member of the Mineral Ridge United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. Kathy loved her dog, Spot, and also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Kathy leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 46 years, Lloyd W. “Bill” Sears, whom she married March 11, 1977; her daughter, Irene (Jason) Campbell of McDonald; two grandchildren, Emily and Tara; two brothers, Gerald (Judy) McElhaney and Kenny (Melanie) McElhaney; a sister, Wendy Lonce and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Per Kathy’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.