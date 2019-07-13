Kathy A. Berkey, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy A. Berkey, 63, passed away late Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic, following a brief illness.

Kathy was born August 20, 1955, in Warren, a daughter of the late Allen K. Riffle and Judy Knapp Riffle and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1973 graduate of Liberty High School and later graduated from nursing school.

She worked as an LPN for various area nursing homes and doctor’s offices, retiring from Dr. Lloyd’s office in 2017.

Kathy enjoyed reading, being with her cats, cooking, going out with friends and gardening and she liked country music. A generous soul, she will always be remembered for lending a helping hand to those in need.

Kathy leaves her daughter, Halla Berkey of Boardman; her stepmother, Grace Riffle; her sister-in-law, Linda Riffle and many special friends, including Carolyn (Theodore) Harklerode, who was very close and dear to her.

Her husbands, Robert Berkey and Paul Handwork and a brother, Keith Riffle, preceded Kathy in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Kathy’s life on Thursday, July 18, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.