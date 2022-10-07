NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor.

Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio.

A high school and college graduate, she was extremely proud of earning a second bachelor’s degree.

Kathryn worked as a teacher in Youngstown, and in her younger days, she worked as an entertainer and piano player at various venues.

She is survived by two nephews, Andrew Johnson, III, and Paul Johnson, both of Cleveland.

Her husband, Arthur Hall, a son, Arthur Hall, and a brother, Atty. Andrew Johnson, Jr., preceded Kathryn in death.

A private committal service will be held at a later date at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

