Kathleen Rae Donegan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Kathleen Rae Donegan, 83, went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, passing from this earthly life at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her two daughters, a son-in-law and one of her grandsons.

Kathleen was born November 1, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Helen Roth Morgan and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1954 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. While in school, she played the tenor clarinet and joined the Warren Junior Military band, where she met her future husband, William H. Donegan. The couple married in May of 1955, at St. Mary Church in Mineral Ridge.

Mrs. Donegan had many and varied jobs throughout her life. She worked as a waitress at El Rio; as a bank teller and at Glenview Manor in the laundry department. She was also a nursing assistant and she worked for Catholic Charities for many years.

She was very devoted and involved at her church, St. Mary Church in Mineral Ridge.

She enjoyed listening to gospel singers, Bill and Gloria Gaither, enjoyed baking cakes for various occasions including weddings, baby showers and graduations and she also enjoyed crafting and reading.

After the passing of her husband, she devoted herself to her children, especially her middle daughter who had acute lymphatic leukemia. Kathleen was very proud to be an excellent seamstress for her children.

Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory four children, Mary Donegan, Bernie Donegan, Lettie (Donald) Lisowski and Sean Donegan; four grandchildren, Sean Akins, Albert Akins, Richard Lightbody and David Lightbody; eight great-grandchildren, Bella, Logan, Gavin, Aburee, Gianna, Lexus, and Piper Akins and Genevieve Lightbody and Genevieve’s mom, Nesha Savage.

Besides her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by three children, Mary Bernadiene, Francis Bonaventure and Patricia Helen and by a great-grandson, Darren Hanson.

Per her daughter’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

