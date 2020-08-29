Kathleen Nancy Zemko Duzzny, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Nancy Zemko Duzzny, 78, passed away Friday morning, August 28, 2020, at Hospice House.

Kathleen was born November 27, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Obrovac Zemko and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Kathleen was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Active professionally in the area’s health care system, she retired as a coronary nurse from Humility of Mary Health Partners and as the Director of Meridian Services Methadone Clinic in Youngstown.

A lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Kathleen served as trustee on the Parish Council and was the past-President of St. Mary’s Sisterhood. Mrs. Duzzny also served as Democrat precinct committee person and State Central Committee woman. She was also a member of the Reserve Officers Association Auxiliary, the Mahoning/Shenango Valley Officers Association and of The Mahoning County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirement Incorporated.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Walter Duzzny; her children, Brigadier General Walter (Tracy) Duzzny and Jeffrey (Renee) Duzzny; her beloved grandchildren, Catherine Rose, Michael, Nicholas, Jacob Tyler and Jordan Lee; nephews, Dr. Jay and Sue Donahue Osborne of the Villages, Florida.; David (Marty) Osborne and family of North Jackson; nieces, Beth Ann Duzzny of Boardman and Nancy Fehrenbaugh (Jim) of Canfield and sister-in-law, Candy Duzzny of Boardman.

Besides her parents, sisters, Anna Marie Zemko Patrick and Jeanette (the late Richard) Zemko Osborne, are also deceased.

Because of the current virus situation, private services only will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery Chapel, Donald Avenue (off Vestal Road) in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

