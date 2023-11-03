BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Limongi, 84, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 2, 2023, at her home, following a brief illness.

Kathleen was born July 4, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joe Pizzoferrato and Alice Dionisio Pizzoferrato and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and subsequently attended St. Alexis School of Nursing in Cleveland graduating in 1960. Kathleen also attended Youngstown State University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) in 1987. In the early 90’s, Kathy furthered her education and earned a master’s degree in nursing from The University of Akron.

In her college days, Kathy was a member of Sigma Theta Tau.

Kathy worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital before retiring in 2007. During her career, Kathy also worked as a critical care nursing instructor.

Mrs. Limongi was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Kathleen enjoyed reading, visiting casinos and spending time with her family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her great-granddaughter, Aria.

She will always be remembered for helping others and for being supportive to her family.

Kathleen leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 63 years, Paul L. Limongi, whom she married May 6, 1961; her daughter Amy Limongi Pollice of Boardman; her son, Paul J. (Aimee) Limongi of Omaha, Nebraska; three granddaughters, Allyson (Spencer) Reed, Cecilia Limongi and Sophia Limongi; a great-granddaughter, Aria Sophia Reed; two sisters, Deanna (Victor) Seay of Marietta, Georgia and MaryBeth (Bill) Abramski of Canfield and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

