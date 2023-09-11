GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen J. Andello, 74, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her daughters by her side.

Kathleen, who was affectionately known as Kathie, was born May 11, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Margaret Elizabeth Schaner Andello and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Girard High School and worked as a dance teacher before dedicating her life to raising her daughters. When her daughters were grown she went back to work helping elderly in our community.

Kathie was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed music, art and beautiful sunsets. Most of all, Kathie loved her family and greatly enjoyed the time she spent with them. She loved babysitting her grandchildren, attending her grandson’s activities and was overjoyed to spend time with her great granddaughters. Kathie was the life of every family function and always brought the sparkle.

Kathie leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Vickie Lynn Hill Glass and Bridget Elizabeth Hill, both of Girard; the loves of her life, her grandsons, Richard (Hannah) Hill, John (Samantha) Hill, Aidan Glass, Dylan McCale, Garrett Glass and her grandson in every sense, Anthony (Gabrielle) Duncan; two great granddaughters Charlotte Quinn Hill and Daisy Mae Glass, and her brother, David (Patricia) Andello.

Kathie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel J. and Margaret E. Andello and her sister, Annette M. Andello Forte.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St. Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Vickie and Bridget would like to thank the Girard Fire Department, Lane Ambulance and Dr. Holli Hill at St. Elizabeth Hospital who worked tirelessly to save their mother and for the care they also showed them. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the amazing nurses that took care of Kathie and her daughters, in the SVICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.